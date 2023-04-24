News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US$100M luxury hotel & casino for Berbice
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A model of the US$100M luxury hotel & casino
A model of the US$100M luxury hotel & casino

IN keeping with the rapid growth of Guyana’s economy, the Sheriff Group of Companies will be investing some US$100 million in Palmyra, Berbice, to construct a 150-room hotel and casino.

“The construction of a luxury hotel and casino will have all the modern amenities of first-world countries,” a statement from the Sheriff Group of Companies said on Sunday.

Construction of the state-of-the-art facility is slated to commence next week and is expected to be completed by December, 2024. A home away from home is what the luxury hotel and casino aim to grant. The company believes that this investment will not only aid Guyanese but also the local tourism sector.

The massive investment from the Sheriff Group of Companies comes on the heels of the construction of a 150-room Sheriff General Hospital, also at Palmyra, which will be a specialty hospital that will perform heart surgeries, eye surgeries and cancer treatment, among other medical procedures. The procedures that will be done at the new hospital will also complement those at the other hospitals.

Ameir Ahmad, proprietor of the Sheriff Security firm

It is the company’s intention to open the enterprise in phases, so that the people in Berbice can be employed and, most importantly, Berbicians can be given world-class healthcare services at an affordable rate without the hassle of travelling to Georgetown.

“These investments will result in the creation of hundreds of new jobs for the residents of Berbice,” the statement noted.

Earlier this year, Ameir Ahmad, proprietor of the Sheriff security firm, explained that the Sheriff Group of Companies will also erect a business/shopping centre of 500,000 sq ft. This will allow businesses to rent the space for both short and long term, also at Palmyra.

He also added that Sheriff Security has acquired a one-acre plot of land (50,000 sq. ft.), which will be converted into headquarters for the Sheriff Security Service.

“We are investing a large chunk of our budget that was supposed to be for the next five years, but we have decided to put a large portion into Berbice. We are taking a lot of risk in Berbice and hope that the Berbicians will support us,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.