300 jobs to be created as Indian Healthcare Call Centre sets up office here

DECIPHER Health Records, an India based call centre, is targeting the creation of approximately 300 jobs n Guyana once fully operational.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), on Saturday, which will see a Healthcare Call Centre being established in Guyana later this year.

The company has already started working along with the Guyana Government to determine locations and work through the implementation stage for the establishment of the call centre.

Commenting on the arrangements with Decipher, Chief Investment Officer, and Head of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, noted that the establishment of the call centre by the company is a direct result of the level of priority that the government has been placing on investment in the Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) sector over the past few years.

“This signing is an indication of the Government of Guyana initiatives to create employment throughout the country and facilitate the rapid expansion of economic activities countrywide to boost the economy and support the diversification of the non-oil sector,” Dr. Ramsaroop noted.

The government believes this sector is ripe for opportunities in Guyana given Guyana’s qualifications of near shore to the Americas, time zone, and supply of a young educated population. The government is targeting for the BPO industry to provide a minimum of 15,000 jobs across Guyana by 2025.

Earlier last year, Go-Invest conducted studies in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and 10 to understand the workforce capacity and assess the regions’ potential for the expansion of BPO outlets in those regions.

Since then, work has already begun on construction on a number of buildings to house call centres across the country.

“We are building four new call centre shells in Essequibo and Berbice, in addition to refurbishing the Enmore and Tuschen call centres. We are also pleased that the call centre in Linden, Region 10 that was signed with Midas is functioning and young Guyanese have access to jobs that were terminated by the last government,” Ramsaroop said.

Decipher Health Records Inc., is headquartered in Bengaluru (India), provides offshore back-office services to medical doctors in the United States of America.

Founded in the year 2000, Decipher has been providing real-time scribing, revenue cycle management services and allied transcription services. In India, Decipher operates out of four cities, employing over 750 people, to render these services. All of Decipher’s facilities are HIPAA-compliant, with state-of-the-art technology.

Decipher’s move to set up offices in Guyana is a direct result of the visit made earlier this year to India, by President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Dr. Ramsaroop would’ve accompanied the President on the visit, while meetings were facilitated by Dr. K.J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana.