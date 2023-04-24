News Archives
‘Guyana poised to enter new era’
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs giving his remarks (Adrian Narine Photo)
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs giving his remarks (Adrian Narine Photo)

-India’s Foreign Minister says he goes home with a ‘bigger agenda’
-concludes official visit to Guyana

THE relationship between India and Guyana has always been pleasant and healthy, and it has grown stronger over the years through bilateral interactions marked by high-level exchange visits.

With the arrival of Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, who has stated that the bond will extend, it is anticipated that this ever-expanding friendship will reach greater depths.

Dr. Jaishankar asserted that while India and many other nations have excellent relations, the relationship with Guyana is deeper. He concluded his four-day visit to Guyana on Sunday and told an India Diaspora Reception on Sunday night at the Marriott Hotel that he returns to his home country with an even “bigger agenda” than he anticipated.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted that Guyana’s transformation is being witnessed globally as the country is “poised to enter a new era…”

He explained that India and Guyana are looking at prospects to refresh the existing relationship. In addition, the Indian Minister stated that with new partnerships and connections between Guyana and India, great things may be anticipated in every sector.

He reiterated that the relationship between Guyana and India aims to enhance both Guyanese and Indian lives. He committed to the true definition of foreign policy, noting that goal is to not only let the people’s voices be heard but also to propose solutions to better their lives through reshaping the governing process.

Owing to the drastic effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Minister said he has constantly asked himself “…What can we do to in terms of our partnerships?”
He added that even though COVID-19 might not occur again in the future, everyone must be ready to deal with catastrophes of any kind. As a result, he stated that efforts are needed to enhance the global economy in the areas of food security, health preparation, and health security, etc.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo thanked the Indian government for “breathing energy into this relationship.”

He also discussed the numerous partnerships with Guyana and India, including recent agricultural projects. Additionally, Dr. Jagdeo said that because Guyana is now an oil producer, the economic balance must be maintained to prevent the devastating “Dutch Disease.”

He reaffirmed that Guyana is liberalising its economy and welcomes foreign investment. Additionally, the Vice President praised the Indian Foreign Minister’s efforts and described his willingness to co-operate as “fruitful.” (Trina Williams)

