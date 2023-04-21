Region Five residents report cases of intimidation by PNC

–PPP/C calls on persons countrywide to be vigilant against efforts to have them withdraw their names from lists for LGE

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has reported that it was notified by several residents of Region Five that operatives of the PNC/APNU, namely, Member of Parliament (MP) Vinceroy Jordan, Carol Smith-Joseph, and Darren Wade, have reportedly resorted to tactics of intimidation to influence persons to withdraw their names from lists submitted for the Local Government Elections (LGE).

According to a statement from the PPP/C, there are reports that PNC members are visiting the homes of persons whose names appear on the PPP/C Backers’ List and intimidating them, forcing them to withdraw their names by signing pre-prepared documents.

“Those persons related that they are now scared for their lives and that of their families,” the PPP/C said.

One of the Party’s Candidates for Union\Naarstigheid LAA, Region Five, Rosaline Carmichael issued a statement testifying that the signatures were obtained voluntarily and lawfully.

“During the month of January 2023, I obtained, voluntarily, the requisite signatures of residents in my community in support of my candidacy for the June 12, 2023 Local Government Elections. At no time did I engage in any unlawful conduct in obtaining the said signatures,” Carmichael said.

The PPP/C, in its statement responding to reports of intimidation, said: “We believe that these actions are being done to divert attention from the fact that the PNC/APNU is unable to compete in 55 per cent of the constituencies and 24 Local Authority Areas (LAA) across the country, and to the mask the glaring shortcomings of its lists, which include, among others, a lack of diversity in age and ethnicity.

“The party condemns in the strongest possible terms these acts of bullyism, which is typical of the PNC/APNU, particularly in the case of the notorious Carol Smith-Joseph,” the PPP/C said.

The party urged residents across the country to be vigilant, and to resist any such further attempts, as the matter will engage the attention of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).