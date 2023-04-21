Norton says he enjoys full confidence of party members

–despite APNU contesting only 45 per cent of LAAs for LGE, cross of members and absence of many on Nomination Day,

NOTWITHSTANDING the exit of a number of party members, and a failure to gain enough support to contest in even 50 per cent of constituencies at the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs), Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton contends that he has full support of his party.

Questions of support for Norton have circulated after the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which is led by the PNC/R, saw the absence of a number of notable party members on Monday during Nominations Day, when parties submitted their list of candidates for the upcoming LGEs set for June 12.

Noticeably missing was current Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, and former party Chairperson Volda Lawrence, among others. Norton faced questions on this development during his weekly virtual press conference on Thursday.

“For me, the most important support is the support of the membership of this party, and the people on the road, on the ground, those support I have. As far as I know, I have the support,” Norton said.

However things continue to look bleak for the party. According to reports, APNU is only contesting in 279, or 45 per cent, of the 610 constituencies, and 24 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) that are part of the elections.

Downplaying the situation during a press conference, Norton said that the party was contesting in “virtually all” of the LAAs of which there are 70 Neighbourhood Democractic Councils (NDCs) and 10 municipalities.

However, even in traditional PNC/R strongholds, the party failed to make an impact with its support on Monday, with its procession paling in comparison to that of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

The PNC/R also took a blow when it was revealed that several of its party stalwarts had also crossed the floor and are now supporting the PPP/C, which already has massive support at the central government level.

According to the PPP/C General Secretary for the LGEs, the PPP/C is contesting in all 610 constituencies and 80 LAAs, having submitted a list of 2,020 candidates and the signatures of over 26,000 backers.

The PPP/C is reportedly already on course to win no-contest victories in 283 out of the 610 constituencies by virtue of no other political party, voluntary group or individual submitting candidature for the constituencies.