More than 600 Regions One, Two residents certified through BIT
Some of the graduates in Region One
SOME 503 residents of Region Two are now fully equipped with technical skills after being certified by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Monday.

BIT provides free training programmes countrywide as part of its drive to strengthen and upskill Guyanese with the requisite skillsets and knowledge to capitalise on opportunities in all sectors.

The graduates were trained in several areas including block-making, motor vehicle servicing and repairs, heavy-duty equipment operation, general office administration, cosmetology, solar installation and repairs, joinery, information technology, small engine repairs, and carpentry.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, re-emphasised the importance of providing relevant training programmes for Guyanese to develop new skills, which he believes will improve their livelihoods and communities.

“That is the reason why the Board of Industrial Training exists, to ensure that persons can do a programme without all of the fancy requirements of life…All of us have to develop support mechanisms to ensure that we can do better in our lives and our families’ lives,” the Labour Minister said.

He related that every village must have an adequate number of people trained with the requisite skills to execute any work.

“So, that the money can be paid to the villagers and the money can be utilised in the village,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, 123 residents from several communities in Region One also graduated from several technical and vocational programmes.

This will help the beneficiaries on their path to becoming entrepreneurs or gaining employment.

For the first time, training was provided to Waikrebi Village, a community in the Barama River.

In both regions, trainees were provided with the relevant safety gear and tools.

BIT’s CEO (ag), Saskia Eastman-Onwuzirike, Toshao of Mainstay/Whyaka, Yvonne Pearson, and other officials were present at the ceremonies. (DPI)

