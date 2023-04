OFFICERS of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on Wednesday, found and seized 23 brick-like parcels suspected to contain cannabis.

The parcels were found during an operation at Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.



According to a press release from CANU, the suspected narcotic was tested and weighed.

It was then discovered to be imported cannabis (known as creepy) with a total weight of approximately 63 pounds (24.8 kilograms) and a street value of approximately $11.5 million.