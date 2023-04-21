Work programme being crafted to address Ann’s Grove drainage issues

THE National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is expected to create a plan to remedy drainage issues experienced by residents and farmers of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

This was announced on Tuesday by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha who was at the time conducting a ministerial outreach to the village to address the concerns of farmers and residents of the area.

A common concern raised by residents was that of flooding in the area which occurs whenever there is excess rain.

According to a farmer, Otis Gulliver, the problem lies within a canal in the village that does not allow for the smooth flow of excess water off the land.

He said that officials, in the past, went into back dam area to clear that canal but it was not the one that needed immediate attention.

“The amount of hymac that go in the back dam and dig, the problem ain’t lie in the back dam, it’s in front here, to get the water to come out,” he said, noting that the koker in the community is not functioning as it should.

After hearing those and other concerns, Mustapha said that NDIA will visit the area and will work along with the farmers to commence work in the areas of concern first.

The Agriculture Minister said that that team will do a work programme on how they will start the work in the community.

“We can’t do all the canals at one time… but I will ensure that y’all prioritise it and I will do it for y’all. So, in another two weeks, I assure you that as soon as we get the work programme… the team can start,” the minister said.

He went on to say that all other issues raised will be dealt with by the relevant agencies.