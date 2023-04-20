National athlete aims to prioritise youth development, community progress

– campaigns under umbrella of ‘One Guyana’

WITH the growth and development of Guyanese youths at his focal point, national athlete, Jeremy Garrett, has thrown his hat into the ring for Local Government Elections (LGE) as a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) candidate for South Ruimveldt Park and Industrial Estate, constituency 14.

“The youths of Guyana are my motivation,” 23-year-old Garrett told the Guyana Chronicle in an exclusive interview.

Given the national athlete’s track record as a role model for youths all across the country, who have their eyes set on becoming renowned sportspersons, he noted that if he could leverage his existing talents towards helping the people, it would mean a lot to him.

“I hope to achieve progress, [and] I hope to achieve development within the communities,” he said.

When addressing how he intends to prioritise matters, such as unemployment, that scourge some of these marginalised communities, Garrett stated that he would push for vocational courses to be easily accessible to the people, especially youths.

He also stated that regardless of one’s background, he will fight for all, affirming that even a person who has dropped out of school will gain employment if elected.

Additionally, on the topic of infrastructure, the national athlete said that he would ensure that community grounds and the roads, bridges, health facilities and education delivery buildings are in great condition.

The slogan “One Guyana” is what Garrett used to assert how much he is targetting a collective leadership approach. With the words “communication is key,” the national athlete said irrespective of who is on the council, he cares about bettering the constituency he is contesting in and Guyana as a whole.

Moreover, Garrett said that he would also advocate for the growth of small businesses within the South Ruimveldt Park and Industrial Estate area, if elected.

Intending to apply a hands-on approach, the national athlete stated that he plans to go into these communities and speak face-to-face with the citizens to understand what issues are plaguing their area and how he can make their voices and concerns heard.

According to Garrett, “Guyana would have trusted me to lead the country on several occasions, and all I’m asking for is the communities to give me that same confidence and trust to lead them…”

‘Guyanese to the bone’ are some words that can describe this candidate, as he stated that no matter where he was in the world, his country was always near and dear to him.

Garrett, who has been playing for Fruta Conquerors Football Club and Guyana over the years, has balanced his life on the field with his time at Chase Academy.

He excelled at both the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). While studying and competing for Louisiana State University (LSU) Eunice on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) circuit, Garrett earned a Rehab Science Diploma.

Also, he promised that under his reign, there would be monthly business exhibitions in the South Ruimveldt Park and Industrial Estate area, along with his encouragement to outsiders to come and support these small businesses. Garrett also mentioned that he would assist in getting grants for those small business owners.

Moreover, when asked how he feels about naysayers and the harsh criticism he has faced over the past few days, he affirmed that if people were to listen to every piece of judgement from others, they would never achieve their dreams.

“My plans for the future are to see nothing but progress and development…” he asserted as he explained that he aims to better the lives of the Guyanese people.