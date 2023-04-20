New GCCI president plans to modernise operations, support microbusinesses

– Focuses on growing economy with e-commerce, cybersecurity

KESTER Hutson of Dapper Technology Incorporated, who was just elected President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), has plans to modernise the organisation’s operations, as well as support companies of all sizes, even microbusinesses as they grow and find a place in Guyana’s quickly developing economy.

Hutson, among other things, wants to not only help these businesses but also offer meaningful solutions to problems that business owners often encounter.

The new president’s agenda includes several vital subjects: e-commerce, cybersecurity, and financial access.

In an invited comment with the Guyana Chronicle, he stated that e-commerce is crucial to Guyana’s economic and commercial landscape.

He said that when used effectively, it can help companies reach a larger audience.

Additionally, he noted that it is about time “we divert from the traditional ways of conducting business and gravitate to a digital platform.”

Cybersecurity can be defined as safeguarding internet data against loss and destruction. It includes private information, protected health information, sensitive data, data about intellectual property, and systems for governmental information.

According to the newly-elected president, a foundation for digital resilience is essential for sustained economic and social development, especially in the era of rapid information technology expansion and digital network transformation.

Hutson further said that there is still a need for more awareness of the value and necessity of cybersecurity in Guyana.

He said this needs to change through adequate education, which the GCCI fully supports, while noting that Guyana is at the height of exponential growth and that the importance of data protection at this time is vital.

“We want to ensure that businesses are well protected,” he asserted.

According to Hutson, no matter what type or size of business you run, if your email is hacked, “you and your company” are at risk, meaning that one should not gloss over the importance of cybersecurity.

Currently, Guyana still relies heavily on paper-based systems for data storage. However, the use of electronic data management systems and electronic financial transactions has been growing rapidly across the nation, and with more and more services moving online, there is an increasing demand for information protection, particularly in financial information.

As he expressed excitement about his role, Hutson acknowledged that with about 800 members, “my responsibility is to ensure that we advocate for a smoother and easier way of doing business in Guyana.”

The new GCCI president noted that he intends to continue offering a platform for companies to reform and evolve, with diversity as its key focus, while upholding the chamber’s credibility.

Furthermore, he added that the GCCI will keep offering its members business solutions that include ethical business conduct.

Additionally, Hutson said that for the businesses to develop, GCCI would supply them with the necessary resources and connect them to agencies that would aid them in becoming more informed.

Hutson and the other members of the Executive Management Committee (EMC) were elected during the GCCI’s new 21-member council’s first statutory meeting on March 27.

The new council members were elected during the GCCI’s 133rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) last Wednesday. During this meeting, remarks were delivered by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and former President of the GCCI, Timothy Tucker.

Other members of the GCCI’s EMC are Senior Vice-President, Richard Rambarran; Junior Vice President, Gavin Ramsoondar; Secretary, Kathy Smith and Treasurer, Orson Ferguson, along with Tucker.