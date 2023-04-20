News Archives
GOA constitutes Disciplinary, Finance and Appeal Committees
The GOA executive committee
THE Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) convened three sub-committees in its first move to address constitutional obligations.

In a release to the media yesterday, Secretary-General of the G.O.A, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon indicated that the three very important Committees were established according to due process.

Pursuant to Article 23 of the GOA’s Constitution, a Finance Committee needed to be established with the meeting unanimously agreeing and ratifying Garfield Wiltshire, Michael Singh, Godfrey Munroe, Steve Ninvalle and Emelia Ramdhani as the members.

Pursuant to Article 24, the meeting discussed the process in establishing the Inaugural Disciplinary Committee which later unanimously ratified Cristy Campbell, Sharon Small, Lennox Braithwaite, Ayanna Watson and Dwayne Scott as its members.

Pursuant to Article 25, the meeting discussed the process in establishing an Appeals Board with the unanimous ratification of members Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Nigel Niles, Keavon Bess, Capt. John Flores, Latoya Herbert, Franklin Wilson and Lorraine Ince.

The release concluded that, “The Executive Committee (of the GOA) wishes the respective Committees the very best during their tenure as the members all work together in the best interest of sport in Guyana.”

The release stated that the new Executive Committee is committed to ensuring that the Constitution is followed and adhered to.

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

