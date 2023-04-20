Thorne in Demerara’s side!

GCB, GOG MYCS 3-day U-19 Inter-County Cricket…

– Bowler grabs 7-32 as Berbice beat Demerara

By Sean Devers

Eleven wickets fell inside the morning session at Everest on day two of the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG) & Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports U-19 three-day inter-County cricket tournament yesterday.

Seventeen-year-old Isaiah Thorne, in an incisive bout of fast bowling, grabbed a career best 7-32 as Demerara were bowled out for 101; Jonathan Rampersaud supported with 2-22.

Berbice, set 105 to win, reached 107-1 to win inside two days with classy left-hander Rampertab Ramnauth hitting six fours and sixes from 81 balls to spearhead the win with the bat after Throne’s exploits with the ball.

Hemendra Gurdayal, who stroked three fours in 28 and, together with Ramnauth, added 48 for the first wicket before Gurdayal fell to Alvin Mohabir.

Zeynul Ramsammy, with two fours in his undefeated 24 and Ramnauth, the leading scorer in the 50 overs format, saw their team to an emphatic win.

Earlier, Berbice resumed on 111-6, 11 runs behind Demerara’s paltry 122 and it took the home side just 4.4 overs to dismiss the lads from the Ancient County who lost their last four wickets for just eight runs to be bowled out for 119 in 42.4.

When overnight batter and captain, Rampersaud, was run out for 13 at 112-7, Berbice lost three wickets at 119 runs in a horrendous start to the second day.

Leon Cecil, Salim Khan and Jeremey Sandia all fell for ducks as Krisna Singh got rid of Cecil and Sandia while Honenkirk sent Khan packing to the delight of the raucous home fans.

Singh finished with 3-28 while Hohenkirk (2-22) Mavindra Dindyal (2-18) and Alvin Mohabir (2-31) were the wicket-takers for Demerara who began with a slim lead of three.

When Demerara began their second innings, Thorne struck in the third over with the score on eight when he removed Jaden Campbell for an 11-ball duck and in sweltering heat, Demerara were 8-1.

It was soon 9-2 when Lawrence Pellow (6) had his stumps knocked out by Thorne who also had Mohabir caught behind for a duck at 9-3.

When ‘the big fish’ Dindyal, who faced 11 balls and batted for 20 minutes without scoring, edged the fiery Thorne to the keeper at 10-4, the partisan gathering was stunned into silence.

Anthony Khan was trapped LBW for a duck by a rampaging Thorne without addition to the score while Thorne collected his sixth wicket when he sent first innings topscorer Rivaldo Phillips’ stumps for a walk at 22-6.

When senior Inter-County batter Shamar Yearwood, who hit a boundary in his 11, was bowled by Rampersaud, Demerara were wobbling on the ropes and by lunch were 35-7 as 11 wickets fell in the first session.

After the interval, Anthony Lim was the only batter to offer resistance, hitting five fours and a six in 42 and shared in a 59-run last wicket stand with Nehemiah Hohenkirk whose unbeaten 22 included three fours after the pair had joined forces with Demerara on 42-9.