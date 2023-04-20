News Archives
Boyce & Associates Relay Festival slated for April 30th at Eve Leary
Banks DIH Colin King (left) hands over the sponsorhsip cheque to Colin Boyce
Top athletes will be vying for cash prizes when the Boyce and Associates Relay Festival runs off on April 30 at the Police Progressive Youth Club ground, Eve Leary.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday during the formal launch of the inaugural event at the Banks DIH Limited Sports Club.

According to chief organiser, Colin Boyce, athletes are scheduled to get into the blocks from 13:00hrs for the fixture which will see fans witnessing 11 exciting relay races and four individual events.

Boyce stated that he has extended invitations to all clubs to compete at the AAG-sanctioned event “which is designed to showcase the talent within the athletics arena in Guyana.”

He stated that the cream of the nation’s athletes inclusive of teen sensation and CARIFTA Games gold medalist, Tianna Springer will be in action on race day.

According to Boyce, each race will have $70,000 up for grabs with $40,000 being rewarded to the winning relay team. Twenty thousand dollars and ten thousand dollars will go to the first and second runners-up.

In conclusion, Boyce then thanked Water Beverages Manager, Colin King, on behalf of conglomerate for being a major sponsor of the event.

Meanwhile, King stated that “Banks DIH is always happy to be associated with activities of this nature and magnitude. As corporate citizens, we have always fulfilled our mandate of empowering our people in every sphere of endeavour, and this competition is just another of those that we are committed to.”

Noting that the weather is very humid, King posited that Rainforest Water is the preferred product the athletes, officials, and patrons can use to keep hydrated so that they can perform to their optimum.

Notes: Registration, which closes on April 26, is set at $1000 for each athlete.

Admission is set at $1000 for adults and half the price for children under 14. Only athletes 16 years and older will be eligible to compete.

Staff Reporter

