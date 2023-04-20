New Silvercity crush Harmony 5-1, LTI Whip Wisburg 4-1

New Era/Exxonmobil Linden Under 18 Football…

By Joe Chapman

New Silvercity Secondary School romped past Harmony Secondary 5-1, while Linden Technical Institute scored a 4-1 win over Wisburg Secondary when play in the New era/ ExxonMobil Linden Under 18 football tournament continued at the Wisburg Secondary School ground on Tuesday afternoon.

In the first game, Rawle Henry got the double, after netting as early as the 6th minute to send his New Silvercity Secondary team ahead before Latrell John doubled the score in the 25th minute of the game.

Henry added his second goal after play resumed in the second period gaining a 42nd minute goal, before teammates Morvin Cort (50th minute) and Clinton Charles (55th minute) took the score to 4-0.

Harmony pulled one back through Jayden Johnson in the 62nd minute of play.

In the second game Tuesday, Dixie Peters got an early goal for Linden Technical Institute in the 4th minute and five minutes later Byron Kendall made it 2-0.

But before the first half ended, Wisburg Secondary were able to reduce the deficit through a strike by Raja Braithwate in the 30th minute.

Kamarr McLaren restored the two-goal lead for LTI in the 49th minute, after which Phillip Lawrence, in the 53 minute, ensured a solid win for the LTI boys.

The competition continues today with a double-header when, in the first game at 14.30hrs, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary face Harmony and the other game from 16.00hrs is between Mackenzie High and Kwakwani Secondary.

Tomorrow, Harmony Secondary take on Linden Technical Institute in the lone fixture at 14.30hrs.