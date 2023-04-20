Extensive agenda planned for India’s External Affairs Minister’s visit

AN extensive agenda that includes a business roundtable event, the creation of a joint private sector council, the signing of several agreements, and visits with the Speaker of the National Assembly to advance talks of parliamentary exchanges has been planned for the official three-day visit to Guyana by India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who arrives in Guyana on Thursday evening.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, ahead of the minister’s arrival, the Indian High Commissioner, Dr. J.K. Srinivasa, noted that discussions during the visit would focus on bilateral talks in several sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, defence, health and pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, and energy including renewable energy.

“These meetings will underline the growing interest on both sides for stronger, trade and investment ties. It is expected to solidify bilateral relations by improving high-level exchanges between the two countries. India’s growing friendship with Guyana is underpinned by mutual respect. We hope that this visit will address the main issues between the two countries and find solutions for their existing problems,” Dr. Srinivasa remarked.

While in Guyana, Dr. Jaikanshar will also engage with the local Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar will be accompanied by a business delegation from India, which will include the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which will be involved in the business roundtable discussion that will be held on Saturday at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.

The business roundtable is expected to see the participation of over 80 top Guyanese companies.

Also on Saturday, Dr. Jaishankar will be paying a site visit to the East Bank-East Coast road link project, attending the commissioning of the passenger ferry built by GRSE, and laying wreaths at the Non-Aligned Monument, Mahatma Gandhi Statue, and Independence Monument.

On Sunday, an India Diaspora Reception will be at the Marriott Hotel. This will be Jaishankar’s first visit to Guyana, but it forms part of a series of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries over the past few months.

In January, President Dr. Irfaan Ali led a Guyanese delegation on a seven-day official visit to South Asia, while Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo subsequently visited the country in February, leading a technical team that advanced discussions with officials there on future co-operation in oil and gas initiatives.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, security advisers, and would’ve also visited India this year.

During the visit, officials from the two sides will also follow up on various discussions during the January and February visits to India and the growing friendship.

Jaishankar’s visit to Guyana is part of a multi-country Latin America tour, with scheduled stops in Panama, Columbia and the Dominican Republic.