‘Good leadership is to respect the choices of people’

–President Ali condemns Opposition’s ‘disparaging, disrespectful’ attack on Afro-Guyanese

–reaffirms commitment to building an inclusive society

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has strongly denounced “disparaging and disrespectful” comments from opposition leaders about “money being used to buy Afro-Guyanese supporters” and the call for boycotts of businesses owned by persons of this ethnicity.

In a live broadcast from State House, the President called for a new paradigm in which national development, democracy, tolerance, and respect are given priority over division and dishonour.

On Nomination Day, former Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green; former PNCR Councillor Trichria Richards; a former independent city councillor for the Albouystown/Charlestown constituency, popular radio announcer Malcolm Ferreira, and many others joined the PPP/C ahead of the Local Government Elections.

The crossover of Chase-Green and other prominent figures has been seen as a major blow to the Opposition, which has since resorted to a campaign to discredit their former members’ credibility.

During the live broadcast, the President expressed his disappointment at the negative comments made by some leaders in politics, particularly calling out Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton for his statements of “great cause for concern.”

“I’ve been reading comments from the Leader of the Opposition, someone who speaks about democracy and inclusiveness, and some of the statements that are attributed to him and that he’s making are of great cause for concern.

“For example, using comments like money as a disposal for Black support. That is disparaging. You should care to respect our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters, and this is what you would say to them, that they can be bought?

“That backward type of politics; that disheartening type of politics is something of the past. That can’t win anymore in the future, Mr. Norton. That can’t bring people together. That age-old strategy of yours has died understanding this,” the Head of State said.

He posited that Afro-Guyanese have the capacity to think and analyse for themselves, especially for the upcoming LGEs and the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

“Why can’t we let these elections be one where we’re debating ideas, moving, and sharing ideas? Then you are saying that people were paid to put on a jersey. This is how you think and believe in our people? This is how you view our Guyanese brothers and sisters, especially our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters? That they are so susceptible, that they can be paid to put on the jersey. This type of disparaging politics; a disparaging view of people; it’s disrespectful and I denounce it. I denounce that disrespect to our people,” Dr. Ali said.

The President also addressed comments made by leading members of the Opposition, who called for the boycott of businesses owned by PPP/C’s Afro-Guyanese supporters.

He underscored that such “backwardness” from the Opposition does not promote the building of an inclusive society or democracy in Guyana, especially voters’ rights.

“Good leadership is to respect the choices of people. Respect – that is what democracy is. It gives people choices. We will continue to build a society that points to inclusiveness. I want us all to understand that joining a political party or a political system is part of your democratic right and value. You should not be chastised.

“This is so disheartening and coming from the leadership of the Opposition; believing that people with such disparaging comments; that people can be bought and people can be sold,” the President said.

NEW PARADIGM

Dr. Ali stressed that this was one of the reasons for creating a new paradigm in building “One Guyana” to advance the concept of unity towards national development.

“We can only do this when we bring leaders, where we incubate new leaders. And that is what took place…we saw a demonstration of the incubation of new leadership.

Leadership across all ethnicities and religious lines. A leadership that is hungry for a better Guyana, a unified Guyana,” he said.

Dr. Ali urged all Guyanese citizens to set aside their differences and work towards a better future for themselves and their communities, emphasising that the PPP/C is committed to serving all Guyanese.

Last month, the President pledged to eliminate all “weapons of racism” that are directed at the government and its citizens, amidst a wave of racial discrimination being fuelled by Opposition elements.

During an event at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, East Berbice-Corentyne, Dr. Ali called on the nation to stand strong against forces which are hell-bent on weaponising the topic of racism in Guyana.

The President reminded that it is important for political leaders to prioritise the well-being of the country and its people, rather than engage in divisive rhetoric that only serves to further polarise the nation.

“They only weaponise this one great asset that we have; the one great asset is our diversity as a people. It is not a negative; our diversity is a great asset to us, but there are those who cannot help themselves but weaponise this asset.

“Today, I say that no weapon formed in the clothing of racism will succeed, once this People’s Progressive Party is alive. And we don’t intend to die; we will stay alive. We will disband, destroy and completely wipe out the weapon of racism that continues to be used against the people of this country.

“And those who handle the weapon must understand that their days are numbered, and their days are coming to an end, because that weapon is being destroyed, globally. And that weapon will be buried here in Guyana,” President Ali had said.

The Opposition is currently facing criticism for incendiary remarks made by the Working People Alliance (WPA). The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led APNU has also been accused of inciting racial tension and deviating from the promotion of peace and security in Guyana.

These accusations have caused significant concern among citizens who long for a united and peaceful Guyana.