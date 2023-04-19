News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Carol Joseph verbally attacks Chronicle journalist
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
APNU’s Chief Scrutineer, Carol Joseph
APNU’s Chief Scrutineer, Carol Joseph

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)’s Chief Scrutineer, Carol Joseph, on Wednesday, hurled expletives at a Guyana Chronicle journalist.

Joseph was contacted by the journalist for a comment on which areas the party would be contesting for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs).

The journalist followed all common journalistic practices by first greeting the politician and providing an identity before proceeding to say what the purpose of the call was.

Joseph, however, interrupted the journalist and enquired again, “you from Guyana Chronicle?” to which the person responded, yes.

The APNU member then proceeded to say: “No darling. F*** Chronicle. Ayo don’t f***ing call my phone, yal are too biased. F*** you!”

The journalist was dumbfounded by the response and could only manage to say, “wow.”

Joseph, who once served as Petroleum Adviser at the Natural Resources Ministry under the APNU+AFC, is before the court for alleged electoral fraud.

She is also before another court for the alleged theft of $6.1 million from the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) while a member of its Board of Directors.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.