Carol Joseph verbally attacks Chronicle journalist

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)’s Chief Scrutineer, Carol Joseph, on Wednesday, hurled expletives at a Guyana Chronicle journalist.

Joseph was contacted by the journalist for a comment on which areas the party would be contesting for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs).

The journalist followed all common journalistic practices by first greeting the politician and providing an identity before proceeding to say what the purpose of the call was.

Joseph, however, interrupted the journalist and enquired again, “you from Guyana Chronicle?” to which the person responded, yes.

The APNU member then proceeded to say: “No darling. F*** Chronicle. Ayo don’t f***ing call my phone, yal are too biased. F*** you!”

The journalist was dumbfounded by the response and could only manage to say, “wow.”

Joseph, who once served as Petroleum Adviser at the Natural Resources Ministry under the APNU+AFC, is before the court for alleged electoral fraud.

She is also before another court for the alleged theft of $6.1 million from the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) while a member of its Board of Directors.