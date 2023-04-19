Guyana to experience further boost in international partnerships

–with President Ali scheduled to visit UK, Brazil, DR, China, the US and Cuba

OVER the next few months, President, Dr Irfaan Ali is scheduled to make a number of state visits and be involved in bilateral discussions with several countries including the UK, Brazil, The Dominican Republic, China, the US, and Cuba, as the government continues to enhance bilateral partnerships across the world.

In his remarks at the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, President Ali related that the government is working hard on the international front to solidify Guyana’s position as a global leader.

“Our leadership and vision of this country is no longer confined to our borders, it is inspiring others. We are strategically positioning our country to benefit from faster technology, transforming the country through these partnerships. I am convinced we will live in a much different world by 2030 here in Guyana,” the President related.

On the invitation of President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva, President Ali is expected to pay a visit to our southern continental neighbour.

“We will be discussing a very strong and robust plan for integration of this region. There are some massive transformative projects on the table with Brazil and I am convinced that this state visit that I was invited to will advance these; further, bring further tremendous opportunities for the local private sector and for Guyanese,” Dr Ali related.

Farther afield, very soon the President will also be making another visit to the United Kingdom to further strengthen the relationship between the two nations, advance projects and build more collaboration between the private sectors of the two nations.

The President will also use that visit to engage in very deep discussion with the European Union on further advancing Guyana’s partnership.

“Finding ways in which [the] private sector from the EU can play a greater role in partnership with our local private sector,” Dr Ali said.

Meanwhile, President of The Dominica Republic, Luis Abinader, is scheduled to pay a visit to Guyana, while President Ali would subsequently visit the island nation.

Again, these bilateral conversations will surround arrangements for the mutual advancements of the two countries’ private sectors, particularly as it relates to financial investments.

“They are willing to work on projects and finance local projects here in Guyana. The Dominican Republic is also keen on working with Guyana to ensure their energy security,” Dr. Ali said.

The visits to China and the US are slated for later in the year.

“Later this year, we intend to visit China where we will have great collaboration and discussion also on opportunities here. Also visiting Washington once more to further advance our collaboration on a number of transformative projects,” Dr Ali said.

Meanwhile, conversations with Cuba are expected to surround discussions on health care.

“Cuba has offered us some very strategic ideas on building out human-resource capacity for advancing health care and health services,” Dr Ali said.

The President will also be furthering discussions on Guyana’s development agenda and opportunities with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dr Ali said there is hope that Canada could aggressively get on board with fielding a strong delegation to Guyana, as the country also sees the North American nation as a strong partner in its transformative agenda.