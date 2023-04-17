Truck driver murdered, others robbed by bandits in Eccles

POLICE are on the hunt for four bandits who fatally stabbed 45-year-old truck driver, Kerry Sears and robbed several others at Dump Site Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara on Saturday night.

Police Headquarters reported that Sears left his workplace headquarters at Herstelling in GYY 2428 to do company business at Sarah Johanna, EBD at around 18:00 hours. Thereafter, he was to proceed back to the company’s headquarters to conclude his duty for the day.

Another 45-year-old driver of another company told investigators that he and other workers were heading back to their company’s parking lot at Eccles when Sears signalled for them to stop.

The driver said he stopped and both men parked their canters and exited; they were all conversing on the roadway when it is alleged that the four bandits rode up on two motorcycles and confronted them with the gun.

A 22-year-old porter of Industrial Site, Eccles was relieved of one cellular phone valued at $25,000 and $16,000 cash; a 19-year-old, who is also from Industrial Site, was relieved of a cellular phone valued at $30,000, and one silver band valued at $5,000 cash.

It is alleged that Sears got into a confrontation with one of the perpetrators when he was stabbed to the chest.

Police said that Sears reportedly ran through a street on the northern side of Dump Site Road, where he collapsed; the perpetrators then escaped.

The police and ambulance service were summoned to the scene and Sears was pronounced dead by Doctor Wicket. The body was examined and a stab wound was seen on the chest area. The body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour and placed into cold storage awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed, including the driver and other occupants of the canter who related their stories. They are presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.