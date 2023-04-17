Bandits drop ‘toy gun’ after robbing Berbice money changer

POLICE are currently on the hunt for two men who used a ‘toy gun’ to rob a 24-year-old money changer at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice on Saturday.

According to a police press release, on the day in question at about 08:00 hours, the victim was conducting business on the Rose Hall Town public road as per usual.

However, at about 09:36 hours, he saw two identifiable men walking towards him. The shorter of the two men scrambled his jersey, took out a knife from the waist of his pants, and demanded that the money changer hand over the cash.

“The victim said he ‘put up a fight’, after which the second suspect pulled out a ‘gun’ from his waist and pointed at him,” the release noted.

The men robbed the victim of $70,000 and escaped through a nearby street.

Public spirited persons raised an alarm and a traffic officer who was performing duties intervened.

“He enquired from the persons on the road as to what happened, and the onlookers pointed out to him two identifiable men. The rank approached the men and whilst doing so one of the suspects who was holding what appeared to be a firearm, dropped it on the roadway and ran through a nearby street,” the press release noted.

The suspected firearm was later examined and found to be a ‘toy gun’.