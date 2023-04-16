Region Five issues bid for over $67M in developmental projects

THE Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) plans to execute 16 projects costing over $67 million.

The RDC has officially opened bids for eligible and qualified contractors to bid for projects, including the maintenance of schools, health buildings, among other infrastructural projects.

An advertisement in the April 12 edition of this newspaper noted that the region plans to install an entrance culvert in District #10 Health Centre, East Coast Demerara and maintenance works will be done on Building B 291-RDC Annex, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

According to the engineer, the region plans to conduct maintenance works on several education facilities, which include: No. 29 Primary School, Rosignol Secondary School, Belladrum Primary School and Fort Wellington Secondary, all located in West Coast Berbice.

Tenders are also invited for repair works to be done on eight facilities for education delivery. Restoration of the fences of the Blairmont Primary School, Water Loo Nursey School, Liberty Hall Nursey School, are just some of the works that are anticipated.

As for health services, over $10 million has been estimated for planned works. The region plans to install entrance culvert at Essau and Jacob Health Centre in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara and execute maintenance works to the Environmental Health Building, Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice.

It is advised that tender documents be purchased from the Tender Board Secretariat, Office of the RDC, Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice) at a non-refundable fee of $2,500 per copy.

Bidders are asked to adhere to all of the necessary requests for information found in the tender documents, and valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme must accompany the Standard Bidding documents.

It was also said that completed documents could be deposited in the tender box at the Office of the RDC on April 18, 2023, no later than 09:00 hours.