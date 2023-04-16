‘Caribe Snackz’ eyes local, regional markets

-new factory can produce 200,000 packs of chips per week

A NEW agro-processing facility was officially opened on Friday at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, to aid the government’s ongoing commitment to continuously develop the agricultural sector.

The facility is an essential part of the administration’s determination to not only ‘slash’ the food import bill but also meet the ’25 by 2025’ goal. Additionally, this new plant offers farmers a chance to promote their local produce, in addition to offering employment opportunities to others.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caribe Snackz, Chief Samsair, told those gathered at the launch ceremony on Friday that the company is “ready to hit local and regional markets”.

The new line will offer five different varieties of plantain and cassava chips with plans to expand in the future. Caribe Snackz will supply both domestic and regional markets, with plans to expand into North America and Europe

According to Samsair, the government’s commitment to the sector inspired him to take action, especially after hearing President, Dr Irfaan Ali encouraging Guyanese living abroad to return home and invest.

The CEO said that the Parika plant can produce 200,000 packs of plantain chips each week with the intention of continuously growing and evolving. He noted that although they are now hiring 25 employees, he intends to increase this number as the business expands.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, highlighted that farmers in the community who grow “provisions” previously noted that they had trouble locating reliable markets.

But this factory will now allow them to not only earn an income but also display their goods on a local and regional scale.

“We must add value to these products”, Minister Mustapha said, adding, “This occasion provides opportunities for us to reduce our food import bill and increase local production and promote exportation of our produce.”

He noted that the agro-processing industry in Guyana is rapidly expanding with government support and promotion of investments in the sector.

The debut of this product line, in his view “is a clear indication of the significant strides we have made in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and value addition in the agricultural sector.”

He highlighted that the industry not only provides agricultural products but also plays a critical role in generating employment opportunities and improving food security.

Paul Cheong, the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), praised Caribe Snackz and affirmed that “this is a great opportunity for our farmers to increase their income.”