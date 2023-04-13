News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Contractors in Mahdia road project could face termination
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Scenes from the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar's Mahdia Road inspections
Scenes from the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar's Mahdia Road inspections

– as deadline approaches

SEVERAL projects in the township of Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), need to catch up and are facing termination.

This is according to a Facebook post on the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar’s page, where during a community consultation and road inspections, he updated residents on the progress of various road projects in the township.

One of the road projects on the chopping block at Mahdia is the incomplete construction project on the concrete road at Danjah Street, which the minister said will be cancelled since it is well beyond its completion date.

“Only 42 per cent of the $60.5M concrete road project was executed,” the Facebook post read.

Another $87 million concrete road project at Mahdia, with nearly three years of delays with excuses ranging from poor weather patterns and stone shortage to equipment malfunction, was called for to be terminated by Minister Indar.

“This is no longer a project with K&P [Project Management] and the Government of Guyana. I am instructing the Permanent Secretary to cancel it,” Minister Indar said on an inspection visit.

Minister Indar dispelled the weather excuse by showing the contractor the tan on his skin and that of residents as indicative of the scorching heat.

In addition to the road project being behind its extended September 2022 deadline, the completed portion of the road is laced with structural issues.

Meanwhile, Minister Deodat Indar upbraided the contractor responsible for completing a $108.6M concrete road (500 metres) within the Mahdia township.

When questioned by Minister Indar on why preparatory works were not done, the foreman blamed the weather.

This attracted a sharp rebuke from Minister Indar and the residents, who claim the weather has been mostly favourable.

“At the strike of one month from now, if this road isn’t done, consider your contract done,” Minister Indar stated.

Minister Indar said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration intends to build capacity in the township to execute infrastructural works.
Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai and other local leaders at Mahdia accompanied him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.