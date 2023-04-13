Small, large businesses reap great benefits at Bartica Regatta

THE much-anticipated 2023 Bartica Easter Regatta did not disappoint as tourists and locals flocked to the “Red Earth” region and participated in the events unveiled by the region’s organising committee and stakeholders.

Speaking with this publication, Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams who also chaired the organising committee for the regatta said that it was a huge success for all the businesses and the people of Bartica.

He noted that small or large businesses couldn’t complain about not having money in their pockets.

“Any event in tourism is another primary source of income for every single person that is involved. The transportation industry, whether cars or boats; the hotel industry, the entertainment industry, and the small vendors, along with other people, greatly benefited from this regatta weekend in one way or another. We have a number of resorts and entertainment spots that we as Barticians are proud of, and they were all part of the attractions for last weekend,” the Regional Chairman noted.

He continued: “As much as we have some way to go as a country, I am one of those who are very, very happy that the government has started the tourism drive because we recognise how important it is in terms of augmenting or supporting our industries and the benefits it has for our economy.”

The Regional Chairman went on to say that it is wonderful that Guyana is not dependent on one sector or industry but noted that he is pleased to see that they are all performing well and Guyanese are benefiting from them.

One of the best attractions and a “proud addition” to the 2023 regatta was the “day tours,” which, according to Williams were held on Saturday, and deemed highly successful.

He explained that persons were taken to five resort-like facilities, “the backyard resort, Tiperu Falls, the Golden Beach Boulevard, and Marshalls Falls,” which he noted gave them a first-hand experience of the wonders of Bartica and a chance to “hang out” at a very affordable cost of $3,000.

He added that because of its great success and how people responded to it, they intend to improve and make it better so that more places can be visited.

He said, “I must express satisfaction in how the government is crafting things for the country, but I will also say that we are asking for much more support from the government and various industries. We need all hands on deck for Bartica and the country as a whole, especially in the tourism sector.”

Williams also related that Bartica has several resorts, entertainment spots, and tourist facilities such as Marshalls Falls that he is hoping can be further developed.

The key objectives of the organising committee included prioritising the safety of all involved during the boat races, outlining the maritime alternatives, choosing an alternate path for river users during the boat races, making arrangements for the placement of buoys, and outlining the emergency plans and responses, among other areas.

Captain Courtney McDonald agreed with the requirements and helped with the requested process. The Mariners were also notified and required to alert the public of modifications to regular routes to accommodate the boat races.

In an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle, the clerk in charge of the boat course, Michael DeSantos said that there was a minor mishap with one of the Formula One boats on the tracks but that there was no bodily harm to anyone.

Mr. DeSantos also said that the Easter Regatta was a “major success with minor mishaps.” He encourages others to participate in next year’s regatta, especially in the Formula One race.