Regions Two, Six to get medical training centres

– Region Nine health centres to become district hospitals

THE government continues to place emphasis on its human resource in the health sector, as it moves to position Guyana as a world leader in healthcare delivery.

As part of the strategic plan, the Ministry of Health (MoH) will construct training centres in Regions Two and Six, to provide a conducive training environment for nurses and other medical professionals.

This accommodates the massive health infrastructure transformation being carried out countrywide, including the hinterland regions.

Bids are currently being invited for professional engineering consultancy services for the master planning, design and construction supervision of the New Amsterdam Health Science Institute and School of Nursing.

Similarly, contractors are being sought for professional engineering consultancy services for the master planning, design and construction supervision of the new Health Sciences Training Complex in Region Two.

In addition, the government is seeking suitable contractors to facilitate the upgrading of the Karasabai, Annai and Sand Creek Health Centres to district hospitals in Region Nine.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

Interested persons can purchase bidding documents at the ministry’s compound between Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 16:30 hours, and on Friday from 09:00 to 15:30 hours.

Bids will be opened in the presence of the bidder’s representative and anyone who chooses to attend on April 18, 2023. According to the health ministry, any late bids submitted will be rejected and returned to the bidders unopened.

A whopping $84.9 billion was earmarked in budget 2023 to further bolster the health sector, while some $1 billion has been set aside for the retrofitting of health posts and centres nationwide.