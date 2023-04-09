SOME persons may have planned outdoor activities like the Rodeo and trips to the creek which usually occur during our Guyanese Easter holidays. However, it might not be a convenient time for some females due to their menstrual cycle, resulting in those persons seeking an appointment for the period delay pill.

There are multiple clinics online that offer period delay services in the United Kingdom which firstly require screening for eligibility prior to dispensation since the medications used for these purposes, norethisterone and the oral contraceptive pill, are prescription only medicines.

The following patient history disqualifies the candidate seeking menstrual delay services: breast and gynecological cancers, blood clots, bleeding in the brain, vaginal bleeding of unknown cause, a “missed” abortion, a stroke or heart attack within the year, liver disease and PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

Norethisterone an old drug in use since 1957 has multiple manufacturers with various trade names such as Norlut, Primolut N and Norwell, which is a progesterone only pill unlike the regular contraceptives which is a combination of progesterone and estrogen.

It is usually prescribed by the doctor three to four days before your expected period at an eight hourly dose interval or three times a day. Withdrawal bleeding will occur in two to three days after discontinuing. At this dosage, you are cautioned to use other contraception barriers such as condoms; or you may get pregnant due to unprotected intercourse.

Side effects noted with norethisterone in some women are breast tenderness, decreased libido, irregularity in menstrual cycle, nausea and headache.

Unlike norethisterone, an alternative option prescribed to delay the period which simultaneously prevent pregnancy is the daily contraceptives when used back-to-back or without the seven days gap. This sequential intake of incremental doses of progesterone and estrogen, referred to as the combined contraceptive pill, without the normal seven days break provides a delay in menses. Withdrawal bleeding or menstruation occurs when the seven dummy or inactive iron pills are used on the 28-pill card. The card of only 21 tablets, as presented in Yasmin and Qlaira, are taken every twenty-four hours following the direction of arrow. However, if Microgynon is prescribed only the 21 of the light-colored pills out of the 28 pills on the card should be taken back-to-back to achieve period delay.

Some of the side effects of the combined pills are nausea, headaches, mood swings and breast tenderness.

However, frequent delaying of the menses is not a safe practice so that is why the doctor determines the benefits over the risk and prescribes for a particular duration. It is not advisable to continuously use period delay over an extensive time interval.

However, you are advised to discontinue the prescribed treatment if the following are observed: chest/jaw, left arm pain, weakness on one side of the body, trouble speaking, sudden blurred or double vision, fainting, trouble breathing, serious allergic reaction, severe rash or swelling of the face, tongue or throat.

You are encouraged to give full disclosure to your doctor on medications which you are currently taking such as blood thinners, anti-retroviral, anti-seizure medications, vitamins and herbal supplements such as St. John’s Wort.

There are no dietary restrictions with these types of medication.

In the event of a missed dose, do not double up; just take it as soon as you remember or the next dose at the prescribed time stated.

