Guyanese student cops CARDI’s top award

IN celebrating youth excellence in agriculture, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), awarded Guyanese Joshua Adrian of Diamond Secondary School on the East Bank Demerara, with the award for Most Outstanding Performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) in the field of Agriculture Science 2023.

Joshua, who pursued 11 subjects at the CSEC level, which is inclusive of Agriculture Science, Double Award (DA), told CARDI that he was very thankful for the support and guidance that was given to him by the members of his family, his teachers at Diamond Secondary School, and his peers. He also noted that this was central to his academic achievements.

Even though Joshua performed extremely well at CSEC, he related that he is still uncertain about his future career path. According to him, he will be using the next few months to evaluate his options, but he definitely plans to start at the University of Guyana (UG) in the new and upcoming academic year.

As CXC approaches, Joshua also took the opportunity to remind sitting students not to “overwork themselves” but rather to take their time to read and make jottings on what was learned.

According to Joshua, that will allow them to go back and refresh or recap what they have revised, and with that method, he said, they wouldn’t have to rely on their memory alone. It was a method that worked for him, he related. “It helps you remember a lot,” said Joshua.

Joshua is proud and humbled by his accomplishments and expressed his gratitude to CARDI for selecting him to be the 2023 recipient of their award.

Representative for CARDI, Jhaman Kundun, told the Sunday Chronicle that the organization is happy to present Joshua with the prestigious award. According to Jhaman, the last time the CARDI award for the top performer went to a Guyanese student was in 2018.

Through the invention and transmission of relevant technologies in agricultural research for development, CARDI is one of the regional organisations that aims to improve the economic wellbeing of Caribbean people.

The CARDI award, which was established in 2007 to honour the top Agriculture Science student in the Caribbean, is given to a student who receives a Grade One in Agriculture, a Grade Two in Mathematics and English, a Grade One or Two in another technical or general CXC subject, and a Grade One or Two overall.