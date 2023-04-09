200 women-owned businesses to showcase at ‘We Lift 3’

AS the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s ‘We Lift 3’ event approaches, approximately 200 women-owned businesses are set to be on show at the MovieTowne parking lot on April 15 and 16, 2023.

Subject Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud on Saturday met with the women who will have their businesses on display.

According to a press release, at the simple orientation exercise on Lamaha Street, the participants were briefed on what is expected when they set up at the Movietowne Parking Lot on the weekend of the event.

“We are excited to see what you will display. This is the third expo of this nature and is the largest in the Caribbean so you are part of something massive,” Minister Persaud was quoted as saying in the press release.

She said that ‘We Lift 3,’ is going to be a phenomenal event this year because she knows the business owners will put out their best, the 2023 theme being an eclectic upmarket.

“I wanted to create that kind of vibe as a little bit different from the ‘We Lift’ before, not only changing the venue but changing when people come in, what they do. Every section will have a theme that your product will fit in,” the minister related.

She added, “We also want to work with you going forward through the female business incubator on marketing, packaging, promotion of your product and so much more… we are working with a company so that soon you will be able to sell your product on the WIIN app.”

According to the ministry, the number of ‘We Lift’ participants increased by nearly 200 percent, judging from the previous two editions.

Gabriela Rodriguez, one of the business owners that will be participating said that she is honoured and grateful for the opportunity. “I am really excited to see what will happen and I am thankful to the Ministry of Human Services for supporting women in business and it is a blessing.”

Rhonda Brotherson, another businesswoman who will have a booth at the event, noted that she was ecstatic about it. Brotherson also participated last year and described the experience as an amazing one.

“I think it is an excellent initiative for women who have small businesses to be put on the forefront to showcase what we have in the best way we can; be creative with our displays and interact with people who only get to see our small businesses just online,” she said.