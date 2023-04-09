58 land owners receive housing subsidies in Region Nine

THE first 58 landowners in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) received their Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy vouchers from the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority, on Saturday.

The Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy Programme is the brainchild of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, to provide support for Guyanese seeking to construct their own homes, whether on government or private lands.

Persons building houses estimated at GY$6 million and below will receive steel and one sling of cement; while homebuilders with estimates above GY$6 million to GY$25 million will receive two slings of cement.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, noted that the programme will provide a number of economic spin-offs in the region. The first distribution will see over GY$13 million being directly invested.

It will also promote occupancy within housing schemes and boost homeownership in the hinterland.

A beneficiary, Ekema Glenn, applauded the government for the initiative, as he said the voucher places him in a better position to construct his home.

“Currently, I’m living with family and I’m renting. Renting can be very burdensome so this will give us a great boost in starting my home,” Glenn said.

Beverly Rodrigues, another beneficiary living with her family, said that the voucher presents a life-changing opportunity.

She expressed that without the voucher, she would not have been able to start the construction of her house and said she was overwhelmed.

Suppliers in Region Nine thus far are R&R Hardware, Fabra Enterprise, M&U General Store, Nicholson Trading, Anil’s Shop, and Sucil Kissoon. All suppliers are required to sell the building materials at the predetermined cost set by the Ministry.

Minister Croal and Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, led the distribution of the vouchers at the Regional Housing Office in Lethem. Mayor of Lethem, His Worship John Macedo, and Deputy Mayor, Debra King also attended.