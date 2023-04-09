‘Balwant Singh’ hospital refutes patient’s claims

DR. Balwant Singh Hospital Inc., in addressing the recent allegations made by patient Wonder Kellman-Hall, denied that one of its doctors removed her ovaries and cervix without her consent during a medical procedure.

According to a press release, the hospital is being actively defended against the allegations as Kellman-Hall has taken the matter to court.

“Nevertheless, we wish to make it a matter of public record that the hospital vehemently denies all of the accusations made by Ms. Kellman-Hall in the case,” the release stated.

According to the hospital, its records show that Kellman-Hall has been a patient of Dr. Madhu Singh, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), since May 2014.

“She was diagnosed with a condition in 2021 and surgery was recommended as the best course of action. The procedure was conducted on June 9, 2021. Ms. Kellman-Hall made a complaint about the procedure in August 23, 2022,” the hospital stated, claiming that the patient was fully informed of the risks and benefits of the recommended procedure; she gave her consent.

“Ms. Kellman-Hall’s consent was voluntary and informed, and at no time did the hospital or its employees breach any duty of care owed to her,” the statement read.

During the surgery, according to the hospital, there was uncontrollable bleeding from one organ posing a risk to her life. As a result, it was necessary to remove the organ and it was noted that the procedure is a routine one and the organ removal poses no long-term effects on her ability to continue Kellman-Hall’s normal life.

According to the press release, post-surgery, Dr. Madhu Singh informed Kellman-Hall of the circumstances and explained that despite the action that was required during surgery, the overall goals of the procedure were met, and that her post-surgery expectations have not changed.

“The post-surgery action required that everything that was removed during surgery be sent to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for testing. The histopathology report from GPHC confirms the position of Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital,” the release noted.

Kellman-Hall, a 45-year-old mother of two, has filed an almost $7M lawsuit against the hospital and Dr Singh for removing her ovaries and cervix without her consent during a medical procedure.

Kellman-Hall, a travel agent, is seeking damages in excess of $5M from the hospital and Dr. Singh for negligence. She is also seeking $659,500 in special damages along with exemplary and aggravated damages in excess of $1M.

The lawsuit was filed by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin and associates.

On June 8, Kellman-Hall signed a consent form at the hospital for the surgeries, the removal of her womb, and the hernia, and reportedly expressly wrote on the consent form that she did not want her ovaries and cervix removed.

The next day, she went under the ‘knife’ and was discharged two days later. Sometime after the surgeries, which were deemed successful, the claimant visited the hospital, but doctors reportedly did not indicate that they removed her cervix and both ovaries.

In her court documents, the woman said that she returned to the hospital on August 23, 2022, for an ultrasound, and Dr. Singh advised her that everything was normal with her body.

With growing concern and sensing something was wrong, Kellman-Hall went to the Cancer Institute and had another ultrasound done.

It was there that the doctor delivered the shocking news that based on the results of the ultrasound both of her ovaries and her cervix were removed.

“The claimant began experiencing various changes in her body, such as extreme sweating during the nights, pains when standing too long, hot flashes, chills, lack of energy, lack of concentration and changes in her mood. This severely affected the claimant’s ability to work at her job as a travel agent…” her court document said.

She was also having problems sleeping. She later visited the hospital where Dr. Singh reportedly explained to her that she had bleeding in one of her ovaries resulting in the removal.

The claimant later re-examined her hospital documents and noticed that the discharge diagnosis included a “TAH with Unilateral oophorectomy + B/L Salpingectomy” but she never consented to the latter two procedures.

She requested all of the documentation from the hospital concerning the surgery; however, to date, she has not reportedly received any.

In her court document, she said that her work, hobbies, social, recreational, and other activities have been adversely affected since the surgeries.