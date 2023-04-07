Ready to contest

–PPP/C finalises list of nominees for all but one Local Authority Area

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, said on Thursday, that except for one area, the party has managed to finalise its list of nominees for the various local government bodies across the country, even as the major political opposition continues to grapple with finding people to make up their lists.

It has to be that the party – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), headed by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton – wants a number of “phantom” issues addressed before deciding whether or not it will contest the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE),” Dr. Jagdeo posited.

During his news conference held at party headquarters, Freedom House, Jagdeo observed: “He said they are preparing across the country for LGE but they’re not sure they will contest as yet…. because they want a number of things addressed. But he hasn’t named what he wants addressed.”

“So we are about just over a week from submitting our List of Nominees for the various local government bodies and the major opposition party in the country has not made a decision whether it will contest or not, but is preparing, and it wants a number of issues, phantom issues, addressed,” he continued.

This “state of confusion” that that party is in at this point must be affecting the party’s own candidates and supporters, Jagdeo said.

“Here they are saying they are signing up statutory forms…and why are they doing it if they don’t know whether they are contesting as yet? This is really confusing to the people of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, there are lots of candidates who have shown their willingness to contest for the PPP, so much so that “we have to narrow it down to a limited amount.”

He added: “We have practically completed in every area except one NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) where I have to go on the ground and personally meet people. I can only do that on the ground. Except for that one area, I think we have finalised our list for all of the areas across the country.”

Dr. Jagdeo said the opposition party is finding it very hard not only to come up with a list of candidates in many NDCs across Guyana, but also in finding backers for the list. He recalled what happened in the 2018 LGEs where the signatures of many backers were forged on the Corentyne coast and in Whim/Bloomfield NDC.

“You recall the AFC (Alliance For Change) fooled a number of people. They told them they were signing up to get house lots and the people suddenly saw their names as backers for the list in the Whim/Bloomfield area. In many other areas they forged the signatures of the backers so we have to be very vigilant that this will not repeat itself because they are having a difficult time,” he added.

Regarding concerns of a revolt or violence around the time of the LGEs, Jagdeo said that persons should not worry too much. “We are watching it seriously and we are not going to tolerate any incitement,” he told Guyana Chronicle following the press conference.

Meanwhile, confident of its track record, the PPP/C is promising a robust campaign and a determined fight at this year’s elections which is slated for June 12. The party said it plans to contest in all of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAA) across the country.

Efforts to contact Norton for a comment on Dr. Jagdeo’s statements were futile.