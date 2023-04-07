Norton admits criticism of low-income houses baseless

OPPOSITION Leader, Aubrey Norton, on Thursday continued his criticism of the houses that have been constructed by the government as part of the ongoing housing drive.

He later acknowledged that no assessment of the structures was done by his party to substantiate the criticism.

While delivering remarks during his weekly press conference, he stated that the opposition was dismayed and shocked over the “questionable” design and size of the low-income houses being constructed by the government in various areas.

However, when questioned by members of the media about the criticisms and whether the opposition did any assessments to substantiate the claims, he responded in the negative.

“You don’t need any sophisticated assessment… it is obviously poor quality,” he said.

He then went on to add that the relevant agencies should be called in to conduct the assessments.

According to the opposition leader, persons have reported to him that the houses are not of quality.

Though the opposition did not conduct any assessments to determine the quality of the houses constructed, he urged others to visit and assess the structures themselves.

Late last year, the opposition leader had called low-income houses, which were similar to the ones constructed under the APNU+AFC administration, “chicken coops.”

At that time, he said that the houses create an environment where children will be exposed to “adult activities”.

He was subsequently called out for these remarks though he noted that he did not see his comments as insulting.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues had publicly said that the remarks made by Norton were derogatory.