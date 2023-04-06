UNICEF supplies solar-powered fridges, freezers to support children’s immunisation

– To aid in equitable access to vaccines in hinterland areas

UNICEF Deputy Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar, handed over ten solar refrigerators, four solar freezers, eight electrical refrigerators, one ultra-low temperature freezer, and other associated equipment to the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, to ensure the safe storage and delivery of vaccines for immunisation of children in Guyana.

“Vaccines protect and save lives. To ensure the safe distribution of vaccines where they are needed, a high-quality cold chain is essential. The equipment being delivered today will ensure that COVID-19 and other important vaccines reach communities safely, even in remote villages in Guyana’s hinterland,” said Mr. Akhtar. “These are some of the most reliable cold-chain equipment available. The solar-powered technology means that the solar direct drive equipment will operate without the cost of additional power or fuel. This is extremely important. It means we can reach more people in some of the most remote communities across the country, including those at the last mile.”

Akhtar thanked the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and all health workers for working relentlessly over the last three years to ensure the population is knowledgeable about and protected from COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Ahead of World Immunization Week later in April, he also encouraged people to “get vaccinated and get boosted.”

In welcoming the donation, Minister Anthony said the equipment supports the ministry’s priority to equip all health centres and ensure vaccines are stored properly.

He said the areas where the equipment will be installed have already been identified. Minister Anthony said there had been a slight decrease in immunisation in Guyana, and the ministry is working on intensifying its programme. He thanked UNICEF for continuously working to mobilise resources for Guyana and supporting the health sector.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance and the COVAX Facility supported provision of the equipment.

The solar direct drive refrigerators and freezers will be deployed to hinterland regions to ensure that vaccines are available in areas that do not have a regular electricity supply. Solar direct drive refrigeration systems are a new generation of solar-powered refrigeration systems that do not require a battery to store energy. All associated equipment, including solar panels, has been provided, and installation and transportation costs are covered, allowing the equipment to be fully operational immediately.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has supported the Ministry of Health in strengthening its cold chain capacity, providing solar direct drive refrigerators, over 450 vaccine carriers, and capacity building. The cold chain is the system for the safe storage and transport of vaccines. Cold chain equipment is essential to ensure that vaccines are stored at the right temperature in order to maintain vaccine quality. The latest donation is part of UNICEF’s ongoing support to enhance national capacities in the health sector.