Over 20 local businesses registered to join OTC delegation

OVER 20 local businesses have already signed up to be part of Guyana’s delegation to the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), the world’s largest oil and gas summit, which is set to be held in Houston, Texas, from May 1–4.

The Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is organising the delegation to the conference and is currently still registering businesses interested in being part of the contingent that will travel to the US later this month ahead of the meeting.

“As the oldest, largest, and most respected business support organisation in Guyana, we are proud to offer this exclusive opportunity to our valued members and partners. By joining our delegation, you will have the chance to network with industry leaders, showcase your products and services, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations in the oil and gas sector,” GCCI noted in a statement.

“Don’t miss out on the opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and stay up-to-date on the latest trends and innovations in the oil and gas sector. Register now to ensure your attendance at OTC 2023,” the GCCI added.

To register, businesses can contact the secretariat at +592 227-6441 or email: gccicommerce2009@gmail.com.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, GCCI President Kester Hutson, noted that the Chamber can cater to as many businesses as want to be part of the contingent. The GCCI has over 750 members.

“We will certainly accommodate all of them. It gives us a better footing as a private sector,” Hutson noted.

This will be Guyana’s fourth time attending the prestigious event. Guyana would’ve participated in the annual event for the first time in 2019, while subsequent delegations attended in 2021 and 2022.

Established in 1969, the OTC has served as a central hub, convening the best and brightest minds worldwide to share ideas and innovations and discuss, debate, and build consensus around the offshore energy sector’s most pressing topics.

The OTC is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

OTC’s flagship conference is held annually at NRG Park in Houston.

“It will expose members to first-world types of initiatives, there’s networking and a chance for them to experience what happens in the oil and gas sector outside of Guyana, which is important because it is still fairly new to us. It is just about general exposure to give businesses better insight into what they need to prepare for locally because it gives insight into how things are being done globally. Having attended the various seminars and events and hearing the various speakers talk about their experiences and what is to come will help businesses to better position themselves to be marketable,” Hutson noted.

Guyana’s participation in the OTC is necessary for local content development. It provides opportunities for local businesses to network and seek partners in pursuit of emerging opportunities here. Participation would also help attract more supply chain opportunities to Guyana’s shores. Education, connection, and networking are the primary focal points of this mission.

The Chamber has already amassed sponsorship from several organisations, including Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL), Cyril’s Transportation Service, and TLC Guyana Inc., which have joined as gold sponsors for the delegation.

Over the years, through Guyana’s attendance at the OTC, a number of local businesses have entered into partnerships with foreign companies, bolstering their capacity to participate in Guyana’s growing oil and gas sector.