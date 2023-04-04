Cutting-edge technology being used on US$106.4M ECD-EBD four-lane road

CONTRACTORS have started installing prefabricated vertical drains as part of the ongoing US$106.4 million East Coast Demerara (ECD) to East Bank Demerara (EBD) road linkage project.

In an invited comment, one contractor, Mustehar Khan, told the Guyana Chronicle that cutting-edge technology forms a big part of the ongoing project.

He related that they are using new environmental technology, which enhances soil permeability and hastens settling. It speeds up building and reduces cost because the soil consolidates more quickly because the water drainage path is shortened.

It was announced in June last year that an India-based construction company, Ashoka Buildcon Limited, will take on the project which is expected to be carried out over a 24-month period.

The first phase of the road is expected to be a four-lane highway that stretches some 7.8 kilometres, with which each lane will be 3.6 metres wide. The road will also feature a median, sidewalks, and a number of structures along the way.

The overarching infrastructural plan of the government is to improve connectivity not just within Guyana, but between the country and its geographic neighbours, Suriname and Brazil.

With this, the road will serve as a critical link from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri.

The construction of this important piece of infrastructure will also open up more lands for housing, agriculture, and industrial development.

The idea behind the new, transformative ECD-EBD road link was conceptualised by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government in 2014.