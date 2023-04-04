More constables assigned to Mayor Narine than Stabroek Market

–constabulary officers tell Minister Dharamlall

THE Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine has once again come under fire for his performance, this time, for not providing sufficient security for the vendors and consumers of Stabroek Market and having higher security attached to him and his personal properties.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamall, in a post on Facebook, said despite the Stabroek Market being a dangerous hub where vendors and patrons frequently complain of inadequate security, it was discovered that Mayor Narine has not addressed those concerns.

Moreover, according to the minister, City Police revealed that while six of them are lodged at the Mayor’s office, the market only has five officers.

“When questioned, constabulary officers reported that there are more city constabulary officers attached to the person and personal properties of Mayor Ubraj Narine than to the 1,500 stallholders and thousands of shoppers at Stabroek Market,” Dharamlall said.

The Guyana Chronicle had visited Kitty Market, where vendors and shoppers also related that their concerns are not being addressed by the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown.

One vendor, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said over the years the market has been deteriorating and business has been on the decline.

“I’ve been running around, going to councilors. I used to go to the statutory meeting that City Hall has. I tried talking to councillors and still we are here and nothing happened.”

When contacted for a response, Mayor Narine said that the City Council does not have the sufficient funds to complete the market.