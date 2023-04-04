The PPP/C is an all-inclusive party, best for the economy

–Dr. Doerga says, chastises PNC for its extreme racism

BUSINESSMAN and known supporter of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), Dr. Turhane Doerga, has condemned wanted man Rickford Burke and others close to the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) for circulating an age-old interview that has no relevance today.

“It must be made clear that the racist Mr. Burke driven by the PNC is using this old interview to desperately hold on to whatever grassroots are still left in his party as they are leaving his party in droves,” Doerga said in a statement, adding: “Social media works and no trickery with old interviews will help their evil campaign.”

He went on to say: “As I stated before: [Afro-Guyanese] lives always mattered in Guyana, 28 years of Burnham and five years of Granger. So, Mr. Burke and all those who are still living in the past should have noticed my comments on many chats.”

Dr. Doerga, who was critical of the PPP/C in the past, said that it has redeemed itself to be an all-inclusive party. He said too that the PPP/C Government is the best when it comes to “kick-starting” the local economy.

“I also comment that this government is a legitimate government who still has time to fix the oil contracts so we must be patient as you can’t repair the damage the APNU+AFC, who I supported, inflicted on us,” he related.

On the contrary, when addressing the actions of the PNC/R, the businessman said: “The PNC is the contrary, as I have never seen so much racism.”

Although the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government has been on a campaign to build “One Guyana,” the PNC/R has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure that the country’s history of racial division is not completely eradicated.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, had said that the PNC/R’s “racist philosophy” will eventually lead to the party’s downfall.

The General Secretary said that Aubrey Norton has been the Leader of the Opposition for over a year and already the party has changed two Indo-Guyanese general secretaries and a treasurer.

He also criticised Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds, who disparaged a number of PNC/R Indo-Guyanese members for speaking out against racist and incendiary remarks made by the WPA.

Hinds referred to Indo-Guyanese PNC/R member Geeta Chandan-Edmond as a “slaver catcher” for having condemned remarks made by WPA member, Tacuma Ogunseye, who made racially charged remarks against East Indians at a public meeting in Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Hinds had also directed comments at PNC/R Parliamentarians Ganesh Mahipaul, and Natasha Singh-Lewis; Regional Chairman Daniel Seeram, and Mayor Ubraj Narine who had issued a joint statement condemning the remarks of another WPA Member, Rhonda Layne.

“That’s their only purpose in the party. Not to promote a multi-ethnic and to respect people of every race and every faith as this party does… they (PNC/R) saw them as outsiders. That philosophy, the racism of the PNC will lead to their demise, and now they are rapidly dying as an organisation. At the next elections, not just the local government one, we will prove that definitively in the one in 2025,” Jagdeo said.