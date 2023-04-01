NIS, MoE grounds to be used to complete Round three

TWO separate grounds will be used over this weekend to complete round three of the MILO Schools Football Tournament 2023 this weekend.

In the first set of fixtures on today at the NIS ground, Bushlot Secondary will play East Ruimveldt Secondary from 11:00am with the 8th of May Secondary and West Demerara clashing at 12:45pm and North Ruimveldt and McKenzie high battling at 14:00hrs.

Over at the Ministry of Education ground, Vergenoegen gets things going against Queens College from 11:00am with Marian Academy and Bartica in the second game at 12:45pm.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary battle against Vryman’s Erven Secondary from 14:00hrs with Chase Academy and Carmel Secondary closing off the day at 15:45hrs.

On Sunday at NIS ground, President’s College open the day against Patentia at 11:00am with the Annandale/Charity fixture set for 12:45pm.

Cummings Lodge Secondary and Berbice Educational Institute battle in the next fixture (14:00hrs) with New Central High School and Westminster Secondary also on the cards for 15:45hrs.

At the Ministry of Education Ground, Bygeval meets Dora in the opening game with Dolphin and New Amsterdam up after.

Charlestown and St Cuthberts Mission play game three of the day with Ann’s Grove Secondary and West Ruimveldt taking the closing fixture.

The competition is sponsored by Nestle’ (MILO) through MASSY Distribution and is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Football Federation.

It is Co-ordinated by the Petra Organisation with support by MVPSports, GenEquip Guyana Ltd. and GINMIN Guyana