Organising Committee meets with MARAD and other stakeholders

IN preparation for the Bartica Easter Regatta 2023 “We Outside”, Regional Chairman of Region Number Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Kenneth Williams, who also Chairs the Organising Committee for the Easter Regatta, met with representatives of the Maritime Administration (MARAD), the Director of Maritime Safety, Captain Courtney McDonald, competitors of the Regatta, representatives of Farm Supplies Ltd., and other stakeholders.

The main focus of the meeting was to prioritise safety during the boat races, outline maritime proposals, decide on an alternative route for users of the river during the boat races on the 9th of April 2023, arrange for buoys to be placed, outline emergency plans and responses, among other areas.

There was consensus that a notice to mariners would be needed to inform the general public of changes to usual routes in order to facilitate the boat races, which Captain Courtney McDonald agreed with, and will assist in the request process.

Chairman Williams, “On behalf of the Bartica Easter Regatta Committee, we are especially grateful for the support of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) and look forward to working along with the relevant persons.”

We take this opportunity to invite patrons to return this year for an even bigger and better Bartica Easter Regatta, and trust that the improved safety standards offer some amount of reassurance for persons to come out with their family and friends.”

Further, in addition to safety boats, medical emergency plans, enforcement of rules and applicable repercussions, and the presence of Inspectors during the event, there will also be additional changes made to this year’s Regatta which will aid in improving the standards of this largescale recreational marine event.

Regatta Football

Michael Joseph’s 67th-minute goal from a set play has positioned his club, Rising Stars FC, at the top of Group A in the Bartica Regatta Football Tournament. Approaching the end of the group stage in the tournament, Group A has already confirmed its qualifiers: Rising Stars FC on nine points, and Potaro Strikers FC on six points.

Group B qualifiers were set to be decided on Friday night with two final matches: Lazio FC vs AK Galaxy FC, and Beacons FC vs Mil Ballers FC.