Metallica CC constructs pavilion in memory of Keith Aaron at Queen’s College

Metallica CC Guyana Inc on Friday handed over a newly-built pavilion at the Queen’s College ground in honour of former national youth cricketer and Guyana scholar, Keith Aaron.

Chairman of the Queen’s College Board, Marcel Gaskin, speaking on the magnitude of the donation, stated, it is “unprecedented” from a single donor as it relates to the cost and potential impact it can have on the school.

The new pavilion is valued in excess of G$8 million.

Andre Archer, Chief Executive Officer of Metallica CC Guyana Inc., expressed, “For us, the million expended into the several months of the project, pales in the significance of the opportunity it presented to us to yet again tangibly expressed our heartfelt gratitude to a college that has played a critical role in shaping our lives.”

Former national cricketer and Queen’s College student, Neil Barry Snr. encouraged students to participate in sports, noting that some of their colleagues presently have managed to balance both quite admirably.

Aaron, who passed away on June 20, 2021, in New York at age 72, represented the Guyana Colts against England at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda in March 1968.

He also led the Guyana Under-21 team to victory in the annual regional British American Tobacco youth competition in Trinidad & Tobago in 1969.

Aaron was the Form Prize Winner in 5RB and also served as captain of the Queen’s College Wight Cup team and later vice-captain of the Northcote side.