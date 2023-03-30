Prepare economic plans to efficiently utilise LCDS funds

– Minister Sukhai urges Amerindian leaders

MINISTER of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, has called on Amerindian communities to prepare economic plans and properly utilise the funds made available to them from the country’s carbon-credit sales.

Minister Sukhai made the call during a visit to Santa Aratack on Wednesday, where she examined several completed projects in the village.

Following a pact the government signed with Hess Corporation, Guyana will be earning US $750 million between 2022 and 2032 to support the country’s efforts to protect the country’s vast forests.

Through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the government has ensured that Guyana’s standing forests earn for its people. Almost 90 per cent of the landmass in Guyana is forested.

Hess is paying 30 per cent of the carbon the country’s forests trap. Fifteen per cent of the money paid to Guyana is being channelled to Amerindian communities to create sustainable economic projects.

Minister Sukhai urged all Amerindian communities to ensure the economic plans are formed from consultations with villagers.

“There will be significant revenues to do impactful projects that will benefit the lives of the people. If your desire is to make Santa Mission a tourism destination, put it in the plan; if you want to enhance youths and opportunities for youths, put it in the plan; if you want to focus on agriculture, put it in the plan; whatever you want to do to benefit your village, put it into the plan,” the minister urged.

Government has vowed to erase the divide between the hinterland and the coast, providing more opportunities to Amerindian and hinterland residents, including skills training.

Over the past two and a half years, Amerindians have been trained in the medical field, in computer literacy, as teachers, tractor operators, mechanics, tailors and seamstresses, among a myriad of other areas.

“We are working to ensure that the commitments made during the campaigns are fulfilled. We must ensure that the tangible benefits are reaching the people to ensure that no one is left behind and that the policy of His Excellency is fulfilled,” the minister stressed.