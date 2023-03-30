News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New secondary school for Jawalla, Region Seven – Min. Manickchand
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other senior officers within the Ministry of Education on Tuesday visited the community to determine a possible location for the school
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other senior officers within the Ministry of Education on Tuesday visited the community to determine a possible location for the school

THE Ministry of Education is taking another step towards achieving universal secondary education by establishing a new secondary school in Jawalla, Region Seven.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other senior officers within the Ministry of Education, on Tuesday, visited the community to determine a possible location for the school.

Minister Manickchand said the new secondary school would be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District. It will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong.

She noted that it would provide students in other communities, such as Kamarang and Philipai, with the opportunity to receive a sound secondary education. These students are either not receiving a secondary education or being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school.

Minister Manickchand said that with the establishment of the secondary school, the Ministry of Education would be able to close the primary tops in Phillipai, Wax Creek, Chinoweing, Imbaimadai, Jawala, Quebanang, Kako and Kamarang.

The school will house 500 students in the classroom and 400 students in the dormitories.

Once completed, the new school will be equipped with chemistry, biology, physics and information technology, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratories, home economics room, library space and spacious classrooms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.