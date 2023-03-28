WIPA congratulates new CWI President, Vice-President

THE West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) congratulates Dr. Kishore Shallow and Mr. Azim Bassarath on being elected President and Vice-President respectively of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Dr. Shallow and Mr. Bassarath ran unopposed and were elected for a two-year term at CWI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

“Congratulations are in order for both President Dr. Shallow and Vice President Mr. Bassarath. WIPA looks forward to a meaningful and fruitful working relationship. We wish both gentlemen well for their future stewardship of West indies cricket,” said Wavell Hinds, President and CEO of the West Indies Players’ Association.

(Press Release by West Indies Players’ Association)