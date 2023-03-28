News Archives
GDF march to victory in John Lewis Memorial 7s
The victorious GDF B team
THE annual John Lewis Memorial Sevens culminated Saturday afternoon in the National Park with GDF B carting off top honours.

After failing to taste glory in over a year, the Coach Oslen Ollivierre-led outfit edged Panthers in the final, to win the tournament.

In the nail-biting encounter, both teams ended the first half 7-7, and looked structurally sound and fit for an exciting second half. However, the GDF B outfit proved too much for the Panthers unit that looked untouchable in the previous matches. Two solid tries from veteran Avery Corbin sealed the match for GDF B in the second half. Panthers’ Godfrey Broomes’ try in the second half was complimentary, with the match ending 24-12.

Earlier in the day, GDF B defeated Police Falcons and GDF A to reach the finals, while Panthers also recorded victories over them. Falcons ended the tournament third.

Rugby action continues in the National Park at 16:00hrs this Sunday, with a clash between GDF and Panthers in the ongoing 12s tournament. So far, Panthers have won the previous two matches against GDF.

Staff Reporter

