News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
First phase of Ogle to Eccles road linkage taking shape
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Construction works on the US$106.4 million East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage Project [Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch) road network] are progressing smoothly (DPI photos)
Construction works on the US$106.4 million East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage Project [Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch) road network] are progressing smoothly (DPI photos)

WORK on the US$106.4 million East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage Project [Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch) road network] is progressing smoothly.

The new thoroughfare will develop the country’s infrastructure, as well as open up land to meet the needs of the agriculture, housing, and oil-and-gas sectors, significantly complementing the PPP/C Administration’s comprehensive master plan for Guyana.

When completed, the new road artery will link the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
Thus far, contractor Ashoka Buildcon Limited, with guidance from RITES Limited in association with CB & Associates Inc., has completed clearing the site from a stretch of 2.3 kilometres, with a width of 120 metres on the main alignment.

Construction works on the US$106.4 million East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage Project [Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch) road network] are progressing smoothly (DPI photos)
Similarly, trees, bushes, and other obstacles have been removed from a portion of the path that spans 1.14 kilometres and another section that spans 0.6 kilometres on the main alignment.
A base layer of white sand materials, 500 millimetres thick, has been filled in over a portion of the path, and another portion spans 0.31 kilometres over the full width of the path.
Prefabricated Vertical Drains (PVDs) is a geotechnical engineering method that are vertical columns made of plastic or other synthetic materials, which are installed into the ground to improve soft and compressible soils.

This method has been implemented to improve the ground condition of the path that spans 0.57 kilometres and another section that spans 0.27 kilometres, along the main alignment. Works are ongoing from both ends of Ogle and Eccles in an effort to meet the two-year project deadline. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.