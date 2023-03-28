Moruca Hospital increases healthcare capacity

TO further increase capacity and deliver a higher level of care to the residents of Region One, the Moruca Hospital is already offering surgeries, ultrasounds, and X-rays that were not available before as other institutions improve their services in 2023.

In an effort to improve healthcare delivery across the country, the Ministry of Health has taken a hands-on approach by visiting all regions and facilities.

The progress in healthcare delivery that was halted in 2015 is now back on track, and the pace has increased to make up for the lost five years of neglect during the APNU+AFC period in office, and the Health Ministry officials have visited all facilities in the region at least twice before December 2022.

These visits were made in consultation with the communities, allowing the Health Ministry to make decisions in the people’s best interest.

According to a Regional Health Department report, meetings were held with community leaders and members to listen to their concerns and address them. Meetings were also held with the Regional Councillors and the head of the Regional Administration to ensure that everyone is on the same journey together.

“The visits to the communities will continue to ensure that the Ministry does not lose touch with the people they serve. The Ministry of Health’s ‘hands-on’ approach to healthcare delivery is a positive step towards achieving the goal of improving healthcare delivery in the country,” the report stated.

The regional health report stated that it had made significant achievements in its healthcare system from 2020 to 2022. The Regional Health Department has been committed to fulfilling the government’s manifesto promises, resulting in better access to healthcare and quality care for its citizens.

One of the report’s significant achievements was the completion of the first-ever Health Census and Situational analysis of health in the entire region.

The report classified citizens into four groups, allowing the department to plan and implement better primary healthcare services.

The department report added that expanded primary healthcare services and upgraded health facilities, including constructing health huts and renovating health centres and health posts. In addition, equipment such as desktop computers, foetal dopplers, and electronic foetal dopplers were purchased, increasing diagnostic capacity.

In addition, the report stated that the department has upgraded health facilities across the country, including the expansion of diagnostic services and tertiary care. This includes completing the SMART Hospital Project at Mabaruma, the expansion of Kumaka District Hospital, and the expansion of Mabaruma Hospital.

“The department has also ensured an adequate supply of pharmaceuticals and increased the range of medical personnel and support staff. This includes an increase in the staff complement, the addition of specialists, and the training of community health workers,” the report stated.

When contacted by this publication, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, commended the Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Steven Cheefoon, for his work within the region.

“I visited all the facilities with the RHO and had meetings with the community and their leaders to discuss their issues and plan the way forward together,” he emphasised.

Dr. Mahadeo said other achievements include a decrease in mortality within the region, the reintegration of disabled students into schools, and the improvement of nurse-to-patient ratios. The department has also initiated the half-yearly deworming campaign and the school dental health programme.

The region has also procured new vehicles, including water ambulances, 4×4 minibuses, and ambulances for Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, and Moruca Hospitals.

Overall, Dr. Mahadeo noted that the Region One Health Department has made significant strides towards fulfilling the Government’s Manifesto Promises, resulting in better access to healthcare and quality of care for its citizens.

The Health Ministry’s Director General noted that he is executing a mandate given by President Irfan Ali to improve healthcare delivery in the hinterland for it to be on par with the coast.