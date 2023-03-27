‘PPP will wipe out all weapons of racism’

–President Ali tells thousands at Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s memorial

–urges citizens to stand strong against destructive ‘forces’

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, has pledged to eliminate all “weapons of racism” that are directed at the government and its citizens, amidst a wave of racial discrimination being fuelled by Opposition elements.

For the first time as President, Dr. Irfaan Ali addressed a mammoth crowd gathered at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, East Berbice-Corentyne, to pay homage to the late Founder Leader of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

The Head of State called on the nation to stand strong against “forces” which are “hell-bent” on weaponising racial discrimination in Guyana.

Aubrey Norton, the leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), is currently facing criticism for incendiary remarks made by the Working People Alliance (WPA). The PNCR-led APNU has also been accused of inciting racial tension and deviating from the promotion of peace and security in Guyana.

These accusations have caused significant concern among citizens who long for a united and peaceful Guyana.

Dr. Ali stressed that it is important for political leaders to prioritise the well-being of the country and its people, rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric that only serves to further polarise the nation.

“They only weaponise this one great asset that we have; the one great asset is our diversity as a people. It is not a negative; our diversity is a great asset to us, but there are those who cannot help themselves but weaponise this asset.

“Today, I say that no weapon formed in the clothing of racism will succeed, once this People’s Progressive Party is alive. And we don’t intend to die; we will stay alive. We will disband, destroy and completely wipe out the weapon of racism that continues to be used against the people of this country. And those who handle the weapon must understand that their days are numbered, and their days are coming to an end, because that weapon is being destroyed, globally. And that weapon will be buried here in Guyana,” President Ali said.

During his speech, President Ali emphasised the crucial role that Dr. Jagan played in the development of the country.

He acknowledged the hardships that Guyanese people had to face during the five years that the PPP/C was out of office, and noted that understanding this pain is essential to truly appreciating Dr. Jagan’s contributions.

Furthermore, President Ali outlined his government’s policies that will reflect the core values and principles that Dr. Jagan stood for.

The main objectives of these policies include ensuring food security, promoting universal education, improving public health, investing in human capital, and developing public infrastructure.

Additionally, he said that in keeping with the founding father’s principles, the PPP/C-led government aims to create job opportunities, and reduce poverty through sustainable economic growth. These policies will be implemented with a long-term vision for the country’s development, creating a better future for all Guyanese people.

“Comrade Cheddi lived for the Working Class, but he did not live to see the Working Class remain working class or remain in poverty. He lived to uplift them out of poverty, not for us to cry every day that we are fighting for the working class…[but] to uplift them, to uproot them from poverty, to remove them from poverty, to give them human dignity and equal opportunity, and that is what the People’s Progressive Party Civic continues to do,” he said.

PROGRESS

The President touched on the progress that the country has made, and the challenges that are expected to arise in the future. Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence that the ruling party will be able to overcome them, and continue on the path of development.

He emphasised that the Party will always stay true to its founding principles and values, even as it reinvents itself to meet the demands of a changing world, but not straying away from Jagan’s philosophy and principles.

In addition to these remarks, the President also spoke about the importance of investing in education, and creating job opportunities for the country’s youth.

He cited specific examples of successful initiatives that have been launched in recent years, and expressed a commitment to continuing this work in the future.

One of these inactive is the cash grant to parents of children attending school, which was introduced by the PPP/C to offset expenses associated with children attending school. However, this initiative was discontinued by the former APNU regime, and was recommenced when the PPP/C returned to office in 2020.

Under the 2023 Budget, parents and guardians of 214,000 schoolchildren will now receive $40,000, which amounts to $8.6 billion.

According to the Head of State, the education grant, the income-tax threshold adjustment, the salary adjustment, and the expansion of the part-time job programme are part of the billions of dollars being put back into the pockets of people, as the government seeks to increase disposable income.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) quarterly Caribbean economics report noted that Guyana was able to record low inflation rates, due to direct action to keep prices from rising due to these same measures.

Overall, the President’s speech painted a picture of a Guyana that is poised for growth and progress, even as it faces inevitable challenges along the way.

Meanwhile, a group of PPP/C party members laid wreaths at the base of a monument which was erected in memory of Dr. Jagan and his wife, Mrs. Janet Jagan.

The wreaths are a symbol of the party’s commitment to continue the Jagan legacy. The group stood in silence for a few minutes, most likely reflecting on the impact these two great leaders had on the country they loved so dearly.