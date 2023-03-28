Trade shop to be established in Holding Bay at Lusignan Prison

-following transfer of 689 inmates to three modern facilities

SOME 689 prisoners have been relocated from the Holding Bay to three spanking new state-of-the-art correctional facilities at the Lusignan Prison and they will soon benefit from a trade shop which will be established in the area where they were previously housed.

In an effort to provide a more congenial environment for human habitation, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has decided to build six structures in the prison compound. Three have been completed, while the remaining three are presently being constructed.

The GPS is not only providing inmates with more sustainable housing, but also vocational training in order to adequately rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders back into society.

The three facilities are just the beginning of what is to come, according to Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot.

He said that the government continues to prioritise the welfare and accommodation of the prisoners.

Elliot explained that following the fire that gutted the Camp Street Prison in 2017, hundreds of inmates were transferred to the Lusignan facility. This resulted in overcrowding which forced the authorities to house many of them in the Holding Bay under unfavourable conditions.

According to the Director of Prisons, the new correctional facilities together with the ones under construction will address the overcrowding situation.

He added that the Holding Bay facility will be transformed into a trade shop and that works will start this week. Prisoners will be exposed to programmes such as auto mechanics, joinery, tailoring, and carpentry.

In terms of security, extra precautions will be taken at these new facilities to prevent incidents such as the 2017 Camp Street Prison fire. These new structures have a fire-suppression system and smoke detectors, among other features.

Earlier this year, a sum of $5.5 billion was approved for the GPS to improve facilities and training for inmates to ensure that their proper reintegration into society as productive people while curbing recidivism.

Some of the capital expenses for the GPS this year include the ongoing upgrades to the Mazaruni, New Amsterdam and Lusignan prisons which amount to $2.1 billion. Additionally, $175 million has been set aside for the provision of furniture, tools and equipment.

Also, a Prison Headquarters will be housed in the new prison complex at Lusignan where a “prison school” is being built to facilitate the inmates’ training and education.