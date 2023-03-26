– Canadian-Guyanese to create first women’s retreat centre in Guyana

VAKSANA, Guyana’s first women’s retreat centre aimed at empowering women, creating a safe space for them to develop skills, connect with each other and improve their overall well-being, is currently in the works at Queenstown Village on the Essequibo Coast, as the developing team continues its work of obtaining permits and licences to get the facility in full swing.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Menakshi Babulall is excited about the Vaksana project and cannot wait for it to become a reality in the fullest sense.

Even as they’ve already established some facilities for camping at the location and have started some of the programmes, they have been waiting for over a year now for certain approvals and permits that would allow them to implement all that they have in mind.

As disappointing as the wait has been, especially as she thinks of the benefits that the facility will bring to the public, such as helping to address the issues of gender-based violence, Menakshi, a member of the Canadian-Guyanese organisation ‘A Different View Project,’ is confident that things will eventually work out.

The idea was born out of Menakshi’s desire to give back to the world and her father’s comment on her focus on helping people in Africa but not in her own country. This led her to conduct various projects in Queenstown Village, including a salvage playground and an after-school programme.

Queenstown Village, a vibrant community with a rich cultural heritage, is especially close to her heart since she was born and raised there before moving to live in Toronto, Canada. “This personal connection to the community has been a driving force behind the Vaksana project,” she shared in an interview with Pepperpot Magazine a few days ago.

Vaksana originally intended to promote sustainable and regenerative development then evolved into a space for women after Menakshi observed the high rates of femicide and gender-based violence in Guyana. Having experienced gender-based violence herself while living in Guyana, she felt “called” to create a space for women and make it her purpose to address these issues.

Escaping the stresses of life

The Vaksana project has three components: a regenerative farm, community outreach programmes, and the retreat centre. As part of the centre, a Lotus building will be constructed, a multipurpose space for yoga, and meditation, a kitchen, restaurant, and workshop/training space.

The regenerative farm is intended to provide fresh, healthy food for the retreat centre and the surrounding community. Sustainable agriculture will also be promoted with a special focus on educating people about the importance of regenerative farming practices.

The community outreach programmes are specifically geared towards Queenstown Village, as the unique needs of this community have been recognised. “We believe that by focusing our efforts on this area, we can make a significant impact in the lives of the women and children who live there … investing in the education and well-being of children is crucial to creating a brighter future for the community as a whole,” Menakshi expressed.

She continued that the retreat centre will be a place where women can relax, connect with other women, and participate in workshops and classes that promote self-care and personal growth. “We envision our retreat centre as a place where women can escape the stresses of daily life and focus on their own personal development.”

Meanwhile, even as the original idea for Vaksana was developed by Menakshi, the project is the result of a team effort and collaboration with local and international individuals and organisations.

The Vaksana project has established partnerships and collaborations with various organisations and individuals, including the University of Guyana’s Architecture Department, Mariana Jiminez (a civil engineer and earthbag specialist), Alyssa Gibbons (a Barbadian architect specialising in climate-resilient and culturally representative architecture), The Breadfruit Collective (an organisation focused on climate and gender justice), Green Dupatta (a Canadian organisation), Lydia Vallo (a vegan chef and soil regeneration and organic farming expert), the Tourism Ministry of Guyana, and the Queenstown Development Association.

So far, the project has been primarily funded by the directors of the organisation (three cousins), namely Menakshi, Samantha Gabuji and Shoba Bharatt, with some support through crowdfunding initiatives for the outreach programmes. “We are committed to being transparent about the costs associated with the Vaksana project and will continue to update our supporters and the community as the project progresses,” Menakshi said.