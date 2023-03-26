Kids Fest returns this year

Taking patrons on a ‘Dinosaur Adventure’

KIDS Fest 2023 promises to be an altogether different and special experience for the Guyanese people, according to its founder Natalya Thomas-Small, who has invested heavily this time around to bring in huge inflated dinosaurs to complement the “Dinosaur Adventure” theme this year.

Different also this year is that Kids Fest would be a two-day event – on April 9 and 10 –as compared to the typical one-day that it was held on over the past five years that Natalya has been hosting the event.

“We invested a lot in bringing in some dinosaurs that will be at the event. This is something that has never been done before where dinosaurs of that size and magnitude would be here,” she shared in an interview with Pepperpot Magazine.

The dinosaurs are 20 and 30 feet tall, and there would be at least four at the event for children to see and take pictures with. However, no form of interaction with the dinosaurs would be permitted. “They are quite scary looking but very thrilling,” Natalya shared.

On at the Promenade Gardens again this year, Kids Fest, which was started in 2017, caters for children within all age ranges and the goal, according to Natalya, is “to provide a participatory, hands-on access to the arts suited for children and the involvement of their family; creating memories and growth.”

She had always nurtured a childhood dream of going to Disneyland. As she noticed a shortage of local family-oriented events, she decided, ‘Why not bring Disney Land to Guyana instead?’ And that she did with the introduction of Kids Fest, which encompasses music, dance, fashion and pageants, and games.

At this year’s event, she will also be using the opportunity to launch ‘Genomatics’, a STEM project that represents geniuses in technology and that is intended to help children to learn and explore through play. “It was supposed to be a public competition but we’re doing a soft launch with children signing up for the project,” she informed.

There will also be a soft launch for the ‘Baby 2 Baby’ initiative to provide children living in poverty with all of the basic necessities. By means of this project, persons can donate items that may have been used but are in good condition to the less fortunate.

A ‘Give earth the chance green walk initiative is also planned for April 8 where the Kids Fest team will collaborate with NAREI and the EPA to do a ‘green initiative’ walk and replanting of trees exercise.

Furthermore, nine little beauties will be vying for the title of ‘Miss Kids Fest Dino Princess 2023’ and live local performances, along with vendors, will be at the venue. A museum will also be set up with the dinosaurs.

“I would love Kids Fest to become a household name. I would also love to build an amusement park to bring a world of possibilities to children,” Natalya had said in a previous interview.

Kids Fest, according to her, aims to work with a variety of quality children’s brands and entertainment companies to put on the festival, which is usually held outdoors. “The demand for quality children’s entertainment and activities in Guyana far exceeds the availability of such events,” she observed.

By putting on the show, she said children are encouraged to dream and experience what childhood should be like. “Kids Fest 592 would like to further family involvement throughout the community and to excite our area youth’s senses and creativity through arts. The goal of Kids Fest is to celebrate the beauty of being a child.”

“The concept is to bring Disney Land and children’s wildest imagination alive. Kids and their families are greeted by princesses and superhero characters while they walk through the festival, giving them a storybook feel.”

Tickets for children are for $1,000 and $2,000 for adults. Children under three are free.